GREENSBORO — Cone Health broke ground Tuesday for the new Heart & Vascular Center Outpatient Tower, which will be built on the Moses Cone Hospital campus in Greensboro. Completion is expected in 2025.

The five-story building will bring together heart and vascular testing, diagnosis, treatment and education. The tower is set to feature 78 patient exam rooms, 25 imaging rooms and a vascular procedures lab. It will be accompanied by a 775-space parking deck.

The expected $160 million tower is the biggest part of a $200 million investment Cone is making in expanding its heart and vascular facilities in Greensboro and Burlington.

Cone Health’s heart and vascular doctors provided 83,000 patient appointments last year. The figure is projected to increase, “by more than one thousand a year over the next decade,” according to Cone Health.

That’s due to a number of factors, according to Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred.

First off, with the large “baby boom” generation entering the late stages of life, he said, “we as a people are getting older.”

Also, he said, people are getting heavier, and the effects of a sedentary lifestyle and diet are catching up to people. North Carolina’s status as a retirement haven is contributing to the increased demand, too.

Cone Health hopes the facility will help with its efforts to prevent heart attacks. Plans for 160,000-square-foot tower include using artificial intelligence, 3D imaging, fluid dynamics and medical trials to better spot and treat heart disease in its earlier stages.

“From the 1980s Cone Health has taken pride in being one of the best places anywhere when it comes to treating heart attacks,” said Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, CEO of Cone Health, in a news release. “But the true value of health care is avoiding that heart attack in the first place. Our heart and vascular teams stand on the cusp of this future and this building will take us there.”