Vehicle accident shuts down portion of Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say
Vehicle accident shuts down portion of Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A crash has shut down a portion of Summit Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

About 9:30, police said a power pole is down after a vehicle accident on Summit Avenue. 

The road is closed between Yanceyville Street and Dewey Street until further notice, police said. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

