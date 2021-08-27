Vehicle accident shuts down portion of Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A crash has shut down a portion of Summit Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release.
About 9:30, police said a power pole is down after a vehicle accident on Summit Avenue.
The road is closed between Yanceyville Street and Dewey Street until further notice, police said.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
