Vehicle crash involving injuries shuts down portion of U.S. 68 south, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A portion of U.S. 68 south is shutdown following a vehicle crash involving injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
All lanes of U.S. 68 south at Pleasant Ridge Road are closed, according to police.
Police did not say how many people were injured in the crash.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate and remove debris and vehicles.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.