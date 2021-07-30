 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle crash involving injuries shuts down portion of U.S. 68 south, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
top story

Vehicle crash involving injuries shuts down portion of U.S. 68 south, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A portion of U.S. 68 south is shutdown following a vehicle crash involving injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

All lanes of U.S. 68 south at Pleasant Ridge Road are closed, according to police. 

Police did not say how many people were injured in the crash. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate and remove debris and vehicles.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Muted Olympic viewing at Tokyo's cheerleader-themed bar

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News