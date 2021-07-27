Vehicle fire delays traffic on I-40 at U.S. 421, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A vehicle fire has delayed traffic on Interstate 40 westbound at U.S. Highway 421, police said in a news release.
Traffic is currently down to one lane and is expected to be delayed for the next few hours, according to police.
Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.
