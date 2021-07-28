'Very concerning': Guilford officials sounding COVID-19 alarm as infections rise

GREENSBORO — While Guilford County reinstated its mask mandate in county facilities Wednesday, the county health director warned that the coming months could be particularly hard on young people as the pandemic wears on.
And Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, warned mask mandates could be implemented countywide.
“If we continue to see spikes in infection rates, we may have to consider expanding mandatory masking beyond our county facilities,” Alston said in a news release late Wednesday. “I urge everyone to continue wearing your masks and to get vaccinated to help prevent a repeat of last summer.”
During a news conference Wednesday, Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said that younger people are especially at risk of catching the highly contagious disease because they have a lower vaccination rate. The vaccine has yet to be approved for children younger than 12.
“In the past, older individuals with underlying conditions were amongst the most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Vann said. “However, now we’re seeing younger, healthier people are more easily infected with the delta variant and are experiencing severe health symptoms and hospitalizations.”
It all comes down to vaccinations and the ability of the delta variant to easily spread, Vann said.
Only 45.5% of Guilford County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — far short of the 70% to 80% needed to achieve herd immunity, she said. For those eligible for the vaccine, the number rises to 51.3%.
Countywide, 98% of new cases are occurring among people who were not vaccinated against the coronavirus. And of those who were vaccinated and still contracted the disease — the so-called breakthrough cases — Vann said those infections result in much milder symptoms.
Still, she recommended people — vaccinated or not — to continue wearing masks, especially indoors or around people who may not be vaccinated. She also encouraged people to continue washing their hands and keeping 6 feet away from others.
The delta variant has higher viral loads, Vann said, which means infected people have more of the virus in their body than was the case with previous variants.
“That infectivity is critically important,” Vann said.
While someone carrying the previous variant could potentially spread it to three or four people, Vann said a person with the delta variant can infect as many as seven or eight.
In May, delta was the prominent variant in only 1% of positive cases. Now, that number is about 84%.
By next week, Vann said she expects it to be the prominent variant in 90% of cases.
Concern about infection has flipped from last summer, when the elderly were deemed most at-risk and no vaccine was available.
Now that vaccines are readily available, people age 65 and older have reached vaccination levels of 75% or greater. But for children under 12, no COVID-19 vaccine is available because it hasn’t yet been approved for their young bodies.
“We know that in that age category, we have the lowest vaccination rates. And we know that the delta variant is … affecting more younger community members than before,” Vann said.
According to the county’s online dashboard, children 17 and younger make up 11.4% of Guilford’s positive cases.
People ages 25 to 49 make up the largest percentage of positive tests, 38.3%; adults 18 to 24 make up 16.5%; adults 76 to 85 make up 3.7%; and those 86 and older make up 2.3% of the positive tests.
Just looking at the past three weeks, Vann said the county’s positivity rate has risen from 1.2% to 4.4%.
And hospitalizations for COVID-19 or its symptoms have gone up, too, from seven people at the beginning of July to 36 on Tuesday, Vann said.