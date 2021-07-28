'Very concerning': Guilford officials sounding COVID-19 alarm as infections rise

Only 45.5% of Guilford County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — far short of the 70% to 80% needed to achieve herd immunity, she said. For those eligible for the vaccine, the number rises to 51.3%.

Countywide, 98% of new cases are occurring among people who were not vaccinated against the coronavirus. And of those who were vaccinated and still contracted the disease — the so-called breakthrough cases — Vann said those infections result in much milder symptoms.

Still, she recommended people — vaccinated or not — to continue wearing masks, especially indoors or around people who may not be vaccinated. She also encouraged people to continue washing their hands and keeping 6 feet away from others.

The delta variant has higher viral loads, Vann said, which means infected people have more of the virus in their body than was the case with previous variants.

“That infectivity is critically important,” Vann said.

While someone carrying the previous variant could potentially spread it to three or four people, Vann said a person with the delta variant can infect as many as seven or eight.

In May, delta was the prominent variant in only 1% of positive cases. Now, that number is about 84%.