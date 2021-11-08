Veterans Day closings

Federal offices: Closed Thursday.
State offices: Closed Thursday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday.
High Point city offices: Closed Thursday.
County offices: Closed Thursday.
ABC stores: Open Thursday.
Schools: Closed Thursday.
Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule Thursday.
High Point Transit: Open Thursday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection on Thursday. Thursday collection is on Wednesday.
High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
