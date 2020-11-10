 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veterans Day closings
0 comments

Veterans Day closings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Federal offices: Closed Wednesday.

State offices: Closed Wednesday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Wednesday.

High Point city offices: Closed Wednesday.

County offices: Closed Wednesday.

ABC stores: Open Wednesday.

Schools: Closed Wednesday.

Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule Wednesday.

High Point Transit: Closed Wednesday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No change to schedule.

High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News