Veterans Day closings
Veterans Day closings

Federal offices: Closed today.

State offices: Closed today.

Greensboro city offices: Closed today.

High Point city offices: Closed today.

County offices: Closed today.

ABC stores: Open today.

Schools: Closed today.

Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule today.

High Point Transit: Open today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection today. Thursday’s collection was on Wednesday.

High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

