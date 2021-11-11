Veterans Day closings

Federal offices: Closed today.
State offices: Closed today.
Greensboro city offices: Closed today.
High Point city offices: Closed today.
County offices: Closed today.
ABC stores: Open today.
Schools: Closed today.
Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule today.
High Point Transit: Open today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection today. Thursday’s collection was on Wednesday.
High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
