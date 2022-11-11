 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Veterans Day closings

  • 0

Veterans Day honors men and women who have served in the US armed forces.

Federal offices: Closed today.

State offices: Closed today.

Greensboro city offices: Closed today.

High Point city offices: Closed today.

County offices: Closed today.

ABC stores: Open today.

Schools: Closed today.

Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule today.

High Point Transit: Open today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection today. Today’s collection was on Thursday. Thursday’s collection was Wednesday.

People are also reading…

High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Worthy of being looked at': Biden on Elon Musk's foreign relationships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert