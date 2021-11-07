 Skip to main content
Veterans Day closings
Veterans Day closings

Federal offices: Closed Thursday.

State offices: Closed Thursday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday.

High Point city offices: Closed Thursday.

County offices: Closed Thursday.

ABC stores: Open Thursday.

Schools: Closed Thursday.

Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule Thursday.

High Point Transit: Open Thursday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection on Thursday. Thursday collection is on Wednesday.

High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

