Veterans Day closings

Federal offices: Closed Wednesday.
State offices: Closed Wednesday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Wednesday.
High Point city offices: Closed Wednesday.
County offices: Closed Wednesday.
ABC stores: Open Wednesday.
Schools: Closed Wednesday.
Greensboro Transit: Normal schedule Wednesday.
High Point Transit: Closed Wednesday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No change to schedule.
High Point: Collections are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
