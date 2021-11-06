Veterans Day events in the Triad

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Thursday, Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Comments will be made by several distinguished veterans. Keynote speaker: Dinny Sisley, the wife of retired Brig. Gen. Fred Sisley, USMA. Bring seating. Rain or shine. 336-851-0999 or www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

Field of Honor: noon Thursday through-3 p.m. Nov. 14, baseball field at South Asheboro Middle School, 523 W. Walker Ave., Asheboro. Five hundred flags will be displayed. Buy flags in memory or in honor of loved one. $40. Volunteers needed. 336-626-2626.

Veterans Day Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Veterans Monument, 6826 U.S. 158 East, Stokesdale. Masks are preferred and the chairs will be placed to comply with social distancing. bmarshall6@triad.rr.com, 336-643-5979 or 336-707-4964.