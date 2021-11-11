 Skip to main content
Veterans Day freebies and discounts

Here’s a look at some of the free or discounted items for veterans on Veterans Day:

North Carolina Zoo Offers Military Appreciation Week: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sunday, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro. Free admission for military and $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests. Bring military-related identification. www.nczoo.org.

Sport Clips Haircuts: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. today 3712 Lawndale Drive, Suite #J, Greensboro. Free haircuts to veterans and service members with military identification. Also, $2 per haircut service will support the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans. This year’s goal is to raise $1.5 million, which will afford scholarships of up to $5,000 for service members and veterans. Those interested in donating can text “HERO” to 71777. 336-663-7691.

Greensboro Science Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Free general admission to visiting veterans who present a valid military identification. Family and/or friends accompanying veterans during their visit are eligible to receive the group rate on general admission tickets. www.greensboroscience.org.

Free ride-thru exterior car wash: Today, Autobell Car Wash. No coupon, barcode or identification is required. www.autobell.com/locations/north-carolina/piedmont-triad.

Free meal and car wash: Today. Free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. Military identification or proof of service must be presented to qualify. www.sheetz.com.

World of Beer Bar & Kitchen offers discount: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 11, 1310 Westover Terrace, Greensboro. All veterans and current servicemen and servicewomen will enjoy $5 off their bill. Must present military identification, VA card or proof of service. 336-897-0031.

Military appreciation night: 5 p.m.-close, today , Golden Corral. Free thank you meal. Guests pay regular dinner menu pricing. www.goldencorral.com/military-appreciation.

