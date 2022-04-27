 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans get big welcome home after latest Triad Honor Flight

Honor Flight

Hundreds of people waited at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Wednesday to greet veterans returning from Washington, D.C., on a Triad Honor Flight.

 Nancy McLaughlin, News & Record

GREENSBORO — Hundreds of people holding signs formed a tunnel to greet dozens of veterans tonight at Piedmont Triad International Airport after their daylong trip to Washington, D.C., to see war memorials.

The veterans arrived an hour later than planned to find the airport filled with people cheering, an honor guard lining their path and bagpipes playing.

The trip was organized by Triad Honor Flight, which formed in 2020 to take military veterans living in the area to see memorials that pay tribute to the fallen. The chapter is part of a national network of Honor Flight organizations that has provided trips to thousands of veterans over the past 16 years.

Wednesday's flight included about 200 people, including veterans and a guardian for each one, medical personnel and other support staff.

