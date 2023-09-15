GREENSBORO — Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to N.C. A&T Friday was as much a celebration of HBCU culture as a “call to action” tour.

With A&T’s marching band and dance-offs as a backdrop during the “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” Harris urged students at the nation’s largest historically Black school to understand their power and their duty following those whose shoulders they stand on.

She could have been talking about the four N.C. A&T freshmen who kicked off the historic 1960 sit-ins at a segregated lunch counter in the South, which the Rev. Martin Luther King credited with giving a second wind to the civil rights movement.

Or she could have been referencing former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye, an A&T graduate and the first African-American to hold that position, who sat in the audience.

“They held the baton for the time they had it and they passed it to us and to you,” Harris told the jam-packed Corbett Sports Center.

A&T was the second stop on Harris’ tour, in which she touted the policies and work of the Biden Administration and discussed the issues that students asked questions about, including gun violence, making sure all babies have clean water to drink and the recent voting legislation. When it comes to a woman’s right to determine her own healthcare, she told the crowd, their mothers and grandmothers had more rights than women today.

Harris, whose airplane had earlier touched down at PTI, also took questions from students on defending their freedom.

“It’s really encouraging that she listens and she wants to hear from us,” Joyane Longmire, a pre-nursing and psychology student, would later say.

Before Harris’ arrival, the gathering was part pep-rally and included dancing in the aisles.

When U.S. Congresswoman Kathy Manning of Greensboro took the microphone and referenced their school as “the nation’s largest — and in my opinion the finest — HBCU,” and said she wasn’t afraid to say it— near pandemonium erupted.

“I feel a lot of power in this room,” Gov. Roy Cooper later said.

The tour quickly moved to issues on the minds of the thousands who turned out to hear Harris, who is a graduate of Howard University, another HBCU school.

A&T and other historically Black schools were opened during segregation and found strength in celebrating Black culture while also preparing students for the future. So there was an audible “Amen” in the crowd when Harris spoke of efforts to “erase” African-American history. History, she said, is taught so as not to repeat it.

“African-American history is history, period,” Harris said.

She told the story about a frog that was dropped in a pot of water with the heat slowly turned up. The frog never noticed until it was too late. Another frog was dropped in a pot of boiling water and jumped right out, she said.

“Let’s not be that first frog,” Harris said.

Charles Woodfork, a pre-med student, raised the topic of gun violence when he got the chance to ask Harris a question.

“What else can we do to reduce gun violence?” Woodfork said.

Harris was joined by A&T graduates Michael Regan, the first African-American man to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and moderator Terrence Jenkins, also known as Terrance J, an actor and entertainer who won an Oscar as part of the team producing the Netflix film Two Distant Strangers.

After Woodfork’s question Harris asked the audience of mostly students how many had gone through drills or active-shooter training at school. An overwhelming majority raised their hands.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand what you just showed us and what your life experience has been,” Harris said, mentioning that for her generation, first days of school were learning the teacher’ name and how to get to the bathroom.

“Gun violence is now the No. 1 cause of death of young people in America,” Harris said.

Congress has to do something, she said.

Kylie Rice, a political science major, later brought up reproductive rights.

Regardless of faith or individual beliefs, the government should not be telling a woman what to do with her body, Harris said.

The solution also lies in Congress —she said before adding that’s why their vote counts in every election.

“What the court took away, Congress can put back in place,” Harris said.