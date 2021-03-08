 Skip to main content
Victim and suspect in Summerfield area shooting identified; the victim was a former Cubs minor-league player
GREENSBORO — Authorities have identified a man fatally shot Sunday as a former professional baseball player.

Officers found Jeffrey Goldbach with a gunshot wound after responding to a shooting in the 7600 block of Cedar Chase Drive in northern Guilford County at about 9:25 p.m. Goldbach was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but died as a result of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office. 

Brandon Christopher Hyde, 37, was arrested in connection with Goldbach's death and charged with second-degree murder. Hyde was booked at the Greensboro Detention Center at 3:30 a.m. Monday. His bond is $75,000, according to the sheriff's office's website.

A second person was injured in the shooting, the sheriff's office said. Authorities did not identify that person.  

Goldbach, originally from Princeton, Indiana, was a second-round draft pick for the Chicago Cubs in 1998, according to an article published in the Evansville Courier & Press in May 2020. 

The article said Goldbach was a business partner for a high-tech company in Greensboro and that he loved "taking his boys, Luke, 15, and Matt, 14, to Greensboro Grasshoppers games."

Monday afternoon, a news channel in Princeton reported that Goldbach's mother told them her son was "shot and killed by a neighbor."

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the shooting, which happened in a neighborhood off N.C. 150 near Summerfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Correction

Jeffrey Goldback was a former Cubs minor-league player. A previous headline on this story was incorrect.

