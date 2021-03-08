Victim and suspect in Summerfield area shooting identified; the victim was a former Cubs minor-league player

GREENSBORO — Authorities have identified a man fatally shot Sunday as a former professional baseball player.

Officers found Jeffrey Goldbach with a gunshot wound after responding to a shooting in the 7600 block of Cedar Chase Drive in northern Guilford County at about 9:25 p.m. Goldbach was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but died as a result of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Brandon Christopher Hyde, 37, was arrested in connection with Goldbach's death and charged with second-degree murder. Hyde was booked at the Greensboro Detention Center at 3:30 a.m. Monday. His bond is $75,000, according to the sheriff's office's website.

A second person was injured in the shooting, the sheriff's office said. Authorities did not identify that person.

Goldbach, originally from Princeton, Indiana, was a second-round draft pick for the Chicago Cubs in 1998, according to an article published in the Evansville Courier & Press in May 2020.