GREENSBORO — Friends and family of Tiffany Holmes–Williams plan to gather at 6 p.m. today to honor her life near the spot where police say it was taken.

Police are investigating her homicide after her body was discovered early Aug. 2, with a gunshot wound, inside a building at 106 S. Church St., which is located near the former News & Record building at 200 E. Market St.

"She never bothered anybody. She didn't deserve this," Cierra Fernandez said of the 32-year-old woman she considered a sister because of their close bond.

Fernandez said anyone who wants to respectfully attend the vigil in the 100 block of South Church Street is invited to wear purple, which was Holmes–Williams' favorite color.

"She had a heart of gold and she loved people," Fernandez said during a telephone interview.

A police department spokesman said Holmes-Williams was experiencing homelessness. It's unclear what happened prior to her body being found.

The site is owned by a company that formerly owned the News & Record. Berkshire Hathaway — the multinational conglomerate owned by Warren Buffett — retained the property when it sold the newspaper to Lee Enterprises Inc. in January 2020. The lot has been viewed as a blight on the city as weeds have taken over, and downtown observers noted homeless people in the area.

"She had family to go to," Fernandez said. "She chose to make her own decisions. She was very independent. ... She didn't really ask for much. She didn't deserve that, and she should have justice."