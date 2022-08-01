 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Visitation, service set for the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Family visitation and a celebration of life service have been announced for the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman.

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman (copy)

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman

Family visitation will be tonight at 7 p.m. at Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Greensboro Consistory #106 and St. John's Lodge #12 F&AM (PHA) will conducted the fraternal and masonic rites. 

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 631 E. Florida St.

Spearman, former president of the North Carolina NAACP, will lie in repose beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Daran H. Mitchell will officiate and Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr. of the Piedmont Episcopal District will preside.

Spearman, who also was a member of the Guilford County Board of Elections, will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

People are also reading…

Spearman, 71, was found dead at his home on July 19, 2022. Police have not released his cause of death.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Invasive frog and snake species cost the world an estimated $16 billion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert