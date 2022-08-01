Visitation, service set for the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman

GREENSBORO — Family visitation and a celebration of life service have been announced for the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman.

Family visitation will be tonight at 7 p.m. at Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Greensboro Consistory #106 and St. John's Lodge #12 F&AM (PHA) will conducted the fraternal and masonic rites.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 631 E. Florida St.

Spearman, former president of the North Carolina NAACP, will lie in repose beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Daran H. Mitchell will officiate and Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr. of the Piedmont Episcopal District will preside.

Spearman, who also was a member of the Guilford County Board of Elections, will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

Spearman, 71, was found dead at his home on July 19, 2022. Police have not released his cause of death.