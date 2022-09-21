 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Volunteers sought to harvest grapes for Guilford County food banks, shelters

  • 0
Grapes picked at Guilford County Farm

Grapes are picked at the Guilford County Farm in Gibsonville.

 Courtesy of Guilford County

The Guilford County Parks Department is seeking volunteers to participate in the annual Big Pick at the Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howerton Road, Gibsonville.

Harvested grapes will be donated to local food banks, shelters and kitchens for people in need of fresh produce, according to a news release from the county.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on two Saturdays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. Everyone is invited to attend, but minors must be accompanied by an adult and registration is required prior to the event.

“This is a unique hands-on volunteer experience that benefits low-income families that lack access to sustainable nutrition,” John Gladstone, Guilford County Passive Parks Supervisor, said in the release. “Last year we were able to harvest and donate nearly 1,200 pounds to organizations that then distributed the grapes to nearly 500 families. We want to make a bigger impact this year.”

People are also reading…

The 3-acre vineyard has 18 rows of red muscadine vines and produces thousands of pounds of grapes each year.

Volunteers should bring a personal water bottle, sun protection, footwear for walking in open fields, and gloves are also recommended.

For more information or to register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3TjIHts. Larger groups interested in volunteering should contact John Gladstone via email at jgladst@guilfordcountync.gov.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

Former Judge Marcus Shields, 35, this week returned to private practice two years before the end of his term. He says a new opportunity presented itself and that it was his own decision. He is practicing civil litigation and various law specialties.

Comics and puzzle changes take effect in today's News & Record

Comics and puzzle changes take effect in today's News & Record

You have access to legendary comics like Peanuts and Garfield, a challenging crossword puzzle from the Los Angeles Times, a thoughtful advice column in “Ask Amy” from Amy Dickenson and, of course, a daily horoscope. What’s more, you will now find additional “funny page” comic strips exclusively on our E-edition platform, and you also will have access to almost 500 comic strips, dozens of puzzles and several new syndicated columnists on our website.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Captain America helps repair roofs in New Orleans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert