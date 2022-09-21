Volunteers sought to harvest grapes for Guilford County food banks, shelters

The Guilford County Parks Department is seeking volunteers to participate in the annual Big Pick at the Guilford County Farm, 7315 Howerton Road, Gibsonville.

Harvested grapes will be donated to local food banks, shelters and kitchens for people in need of fresh produce, according to a news release from the county.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on two Saturdays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. Everyone is invited to attend, but minors must be accompanied by an adult and registration is required prior to the event.

“This is a unique hands-on volunteer experience that benefits low-income families that lack access to sustainable nutrition,” John Gladstone, Guilford County Passive Parks Supervisor, said in the release. “Last year we were able to harvest and donate nearly 1,200 pounds to organizations that then distributed the grapes to nearly 500 families. We want to make a bigger impact this year.”

The 3-acre vineyard has 18 rows of red muscadine vines and produces thousands of pounds of grapes each year.

Volunteers should bring a personal water bottle, sun protection, footwear for walking in open fields, and gloves are also recommended.

For more information or to register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/3TjIHts. Larger groups interested in volunteering should contact John Gladstone via email at jgladst@guilfordcountync.gov.