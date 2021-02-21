Wake County student wins state poetry recitation contest, co-hosted by Triad Stage

GREENSBORO — A Wake County sophomore has won the state's virtual poetry recitation finals, co-hosted by Triad Stage and the N.C. Arts Council.
Meziah Smith on Saturday claimed the title of North Carolina Poetry Out Loud State Champion, Triad Stage said in a news release. Smith will advance to the national Poetry Out Loud competition, to be held virtually in May.
In the event that Smith cannot compete, runner-up Ashline Arnaud of Union County will advance in her stead.
The Virtual State Festival for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest was presented Saturday in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
It's part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition, according to the release.
At the North Carolina State finals, contestants recited works they memorized from an anthology of more than 1,100 classic and contemporary poems.
Triad Stage shared pre-recorded videos of the semifinalists’ recitations of their selected poems for competition.
Smith was among nine students who advanced to the state finals. They included Iman Starks from Weaver Academy and Alicia Almonor from Forsyth County.
Saturday's Virtual Regional Festival celebrated the state semifinalists with poetry readings, workshops, and webinars. Students and teachers were able to attend workshops led by Greensboro spoken word artist Josephus Thompson III, Dasan Ahanu and Metta Sáma.
They were able to virtually meet North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green.
The event was bookended by readings from Green and Metta Sáma.
“Although this year’s program was vastly different due to COVID restrictions, the virtual celebrations were a great way to connect with and celebrate our students and teachers," State Poetry Out Loud Coordinator Sarah Hankins said in the announcement.
"We were able to include creative writing workshops with professional poets, which was an exciting addition to our programming," Hankins said. "With their success, we hope to include these workshops and readings in our in-person competition next year.”
Triad Stage has been home of the North Carolina Poetry Out Loud competition for four years and administers and coordinates the program.