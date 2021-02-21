Wake County student wins state poetry recitation contest, co-hosted by Triad Stage

GREENSBORO — A Wake County sophomore has won the state's virtual poetry recitation finals, co-hosted by Triad Stage and the N.C. Arts Council.

Meziah Smith on Saturday claimed the title of North Carolina Poetry Out Loud State Champion, Triad Stage said in a news release. Smith will advance to the national Poetry Out Loud competition, to be held virtually in May.

In the event that Smith cannot compete, runner-up Ashline Arnaud of Union County will advance in her stead.

The Virtual State Festival for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest was presented Saturday in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.

It's part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition, according to the release.

At the North Carolina State finals, contestants recited works they memorized from an anthology of more than 1,100 classic and contemporary poems.

Triad Stage shared pre-recorded videos of the semifinalists’ recitations of their selected poems for competition.