Wake Forest postpones start of spring semester by two weeks and cancels spring break

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest University won't start the spring semester until late January and will forgo spring break in 2021.
The university announced Friday that undergraduate classes will begin Jan. 27 — 16 days later than originally scheduled. A week-long spring break set to start March 6 has been canceled. Final exams will be held in mid-May, and commencement will follow.
The spring schedule might be altered if conditions change, Provost Rogan Kersh and Executive Vice President Hof Milam wrote in a memo Friday.
"Our decisions will continue to be driven by our guiding principles of ensuring the health of our community, pursuing exceptional educational experiences, educating the whole person and upholding our commitment to Pro Humanitate," they wrote.
The current fall semester followed similar parameters. Wake Forest canceled fall break to keep students in Winston-Salem. And as the weather turns cold, the university will send students home for the semester before Thanksgiving. Students will finish their fall semester classes and take final exams online.
The private Winston-Salem university has reported 138 COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff since mid-August. Only 19 cases have been confirmed in the past two weeks.
Wake Forest still plans to hold two on-campus commencement ceremonies in May. The class of 2021 will graduate May 17, and the class of 2020 ceremony will take place five days later. Commencement for the class of 2020 was postponed last May because of the pandemic.
Some other North Carolina schools are beginning to announce their spring semester plans.
N.C. State University said last week that it will bring students back to campus and begin the semester Jan. 11 as previously scheduled. A one-week spring break is planned for March 15-19.
N.C. State is one of three state universities that abruptly switched to online-only instruction shortly after starting the fall semester because of rapid rises in COVID-19 cases on their campuses. The other two, UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina, also have said they will bring students back to campus but have not yet announced schedules or other plans, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported this week.
