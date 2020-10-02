Wake Forest postpones start of spring semester by two weeks and cancels spring break

Wake Forest still plans to hold two on-campus commencement ceremonies in May. The class of 2021 will graduate May 17, and the class of 2020 ceremony will take place five days later. Commencement for the class of 2020 was postponed last May because of the pandemic.

Some other North Carolina schools are beginning to announce their spring semester plans.

N.C. State University said last week that it will bring students back to campus and begin the semester Jan. 11 as previously scheduled. A one-week spring break is planned for March 15-19.

N.C. State is one of three state universities that abruptly switched to online-only instruction shortly after starting the fall semester because of rapid rises in COVID-19 cases on their campuses. The other two, UNC-Chapel Hill and East Carolina, also have said they will bring students back to campus but have not yet announced schedules or other plans, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported this week.

