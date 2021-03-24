Walgreens on Cornwallis Drive robbed at gunpoint, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

About 5:50 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at the Walgreens at 300 E. Cornwallis Drive.

Two men entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. One of the men was armed with a handgun, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.