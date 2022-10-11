Walmart rescinds restrictions on filling misoprostol prescriptions in North Carolina

GREENSBORO — Walmart has rescinded its policy that restricted how misoprostol was dispensed in North Carolina after receiving legal clarification from the state's Board of Pharmacy, Congresswoman Kathy Manning's office announced Tuesday.

Manning, who represents Greensboro, was among the legislators who contacted Walmart last week after seeing reports that its pharmacies across the state have restricted or refused to fill prescriptions for misoprostol.

The medication is used for the treatment of stomach ulcers and arthritis, and also has multiple uses in obstetrics and gynecology including for the management of a miscarriage. Misoprostol also can be used together with Mifeprex (mifepristone) to end an early pregnancy, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The reversal of this misguided policy is a victory for the health and fundamental rights of the women and girls of North Carolina," Manning said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Walmart said in a letter dated Monday to Manning that after receiving official guidance from the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy, it updated guidance previously shared with North Carolina pharmacy associates on Aug. 1. That earlier guidance was intended to comply with a state law requiring prescribing providers be present with patients when “the first drug or chemical is administered” during a medication-induced abortion.

Jay Campbell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy, said he spoke with a representative from Walmart on Friday and believes they had misinterpreted the law.

“That law does not apply to pharmacies or pharmacists,” Campbell said Friday. “When pharmacists dispense a medication, they are not administering a medication.”

Campbell said he understands the challenge that Walmart’s legal department faces while trying to interpret the various — and changing laws — in states after the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We continuously monitor our policies and make adjustments where appropriate in furtherance of compliance with applicable laws and serving our patients," Walmart executive Bruce Harris, vice president, federal government affairs, said in the letter to Manning.

Manning was joined by Democratic Reps. David Price, G.K. Butterfield, Alma Adams, and Deborah Ross in sending a letter dated Oct. 4 to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon that said denying access to misoprostol constitutes discrimination and jeopardizes the lives of patients who are experiencing miscarriages — and subjects them to intrusive inquisitions from pharmacists.

According to Walmart, the company serves patients across North Carolina at pharmacies in 193 Walmart stores and 22 Sam’s Club locations.

The N.C. Board of Pharmacy has received no similar complaints about other pharmacies, or any complaints from consumers about access to that particular drug, Campbell said.