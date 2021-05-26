Want $25 for getting the COVID-19 shot? It depends on where and when you go.

GREENSBORO — Getting the $25 cash card associated with a COVID-19 vaccination will depend on where and when you go, Guilford County officials said Wednesday.
While the county won’t receive the cards until next week, StarMed began offering the incentive on Wednesday, Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said.
The card is available to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination — or drives someone to a vaccination. Paid drivers, such as taxi, Lyft or Uber operators, are not eligible.
Drivers can get multiple cards, however, only one card will be handed out per visit.
StarMed locations include the High Point University Community Center (921 Eastchester Drive) and in the drive-thru site at 501 E. Green Drive (the parking lot of the health department’s High Point office.)
The company also has several other locations in Guilford County. Appointments can be made by visiting www.starmed.care or calling 980-445-9818.
The county will begin offering the cards at the Greensboro Coliseum next week. Appointments can be made at healthyguilford.com and walk-ins are accepted if vaccination slots are available.
The cash cards are a pilot program created by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and is being funded with federal money to support vaccine access. They are currently only offered in four counties: Guilford, Rockingham, Mecklenburg and Rowan.
Rockingham County’s website on Wednesday showed the cards were being offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 5 at Mill Avenue Recreation Center (1718 Mill Avenue, Eden) and McMichael High School in Mayodan. Call 336-342-8140 to schedule an appointment or go to rockinghamcountync.gov and click on the “Health and Human Service” link to schedule an appointment online.
Guilford County Emergency Management Director Don Campbell said the county doesn’t know how many cash cards it will receive or how long the program will be around.
“This is not a long-term program,” Campbell said. “This is a short-term pilot and quantities are limited of those cards, so when they run out, they run out.”
