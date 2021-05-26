Want $25 for getting the COVID-19 shot? It depends on where and when you go.

GREENSBORO — Getting the $25 cash card associated with a COVID-19 vaccination will depend on where and when you go, Guilford County officials said Wednesday.

While the county won’t receive the cards until next week, StarMed began offering the incentive on Wednesday, Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said.

The card is available to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination — or drives someone to a vaccination. Paid drivers, such as taxi, Lyft or Uber operators, are not eligible.

Drivers can get multiple cards, however, only one card will be handed out per visit.

StarMed locations include the High Point University Community Center (921 Eastchester Drive) and in the drive-thru site at 501 E. Green Drive (the parking lot of the health department’s High Point office.)

The company also has several other locations in Guilford County. Appointments can be made by visiting www.starmed.care or calling 980-445-9818.