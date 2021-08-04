Want a $100 gift card? Guilford County health department offers the cards for people getting their first COVID-19 vaccination

GREENSBORO — Beginning Saturday, the Guilford County health department is offering $100 gift cards to people who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the county.
The cards will be offered through August 31 or while supplies last.
And those who transport someone to a first dose appointment can get a $25 cash card (one card per visit).
The offers are limited to people 18 and older.
Cash cards will be available at all of the Guilford County health department's first-dose community and mobile clinics. For a list of of these vaccine clinics, visit www.GuilfordVaccination.com.
Cash cards will also be available at both Guilford County Public Health clinics at:
• 1100 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro.
• 501 E. Green Drive, High Point.
All clinics accept walk-in appointments and pre-registration is not required.
The cash cards are a part of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' incentive program to encourage more individuals to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are excited that the state has ramped up their incentive program to encourage communities to get vaccinated, Dr. Iulia Vann, county health director, said in the release. "With the uptick in positive COVID cases these past couple of weeks, and the growing prevalence of the DELTA variant, it is incredibly important that everyone who is able get vaccinated as soon as possible."