Want a $100 gift card? Then take this UNCG survey about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey is an attempt to broaden the scope of that research.

Thus far, researchers have found that protecting family and friends from getting sick is a major motivation for getting vaccinated, Payton Foh said, "as well as this idea of 'getting back to normal' — which that varies depending on who you ask."

The research also shows that many people still don't fully understand the coronavirus vaccine, or have concerns about how quickly the medicine was made.

Researchers also are trying to determine where people are getting their information.

Friends and family rank among the most trusted sources. But researchers also found that local leaders with whom people identify with also garner trust, as well as the public health department.

Efforts to bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics into neighborhoods — as opposed to mass vaccination sites — also appear to be successful.

"That seems to be the most effective in terms of accessibility," Payton Foh said.

She hopes at least 500 people will take the survey.