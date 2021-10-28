Want a $100 gift card? Then take this UNCG survey about the COVID-19 vaccine.

GREENSBORO — Do you have an opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine? UNCG and the Guilford County Health Department are listening — and they're offering a chance for you to win a $100 gift card.
The university is hosting an online survey for the health department to find out people's perspectives regarding getting the vaccine. Those who participate are entered into a drawing for one of 10 $100 Visa gift cards.
The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is open to all Guilford County residents, regardless of whether they've gotten the vaccine or not. It will be available through November and comments will be kept anonymous. No individually identifiable information will be associated with the information submitted, according to the survey's website.
It's available online at go.uncg.edu/VaxPerspectives.
"We need to make sure that all voices are represented," said Erica Payton Foh, a UNCG assistant professor of public health education and one of the researchers involved in the project.
The survey is part of a larger effort undertaken last spring to assess how residents perceive the COVID-19 vaccination.
"We have held one-on-one interviews with community stakeholders throughout this process, as well as ... listening sessions with community residents," Payton Foh said.
The survey is an attempt to broaden the scope of that research.
Thus far, researchers have found that protecting family and friends from getting sick is a major motivation for getting vaccinated, Payton Foh said, "as well as this idea of 'getting back to normal' — which that varies depending on who you ask."
The research also shows that many people still don't fully understand the coronavirus vaccine, or have concerns about how quickly the medicine was made.
Researchers also are trying to determine where people are getting their information.
Friends and family rank among the most trusted sources. But researchers also found that local leaders with whom people identify with also garner trust, as well as the public health department.
Efforts to bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics into neighborhoods — as opposed to mass vaccination sites — also appear to be successful.
"That seems to be the most effective in terms of accessibility," Payton Foh said.
She hopes at least 500 people will take the survey.
"I can’t express enough the importance of ensuring that those who want to share their opinions — whether they are good or bad — about access to receiving a vaccine ... has the opportunity to do so," Payton Foh said.
The results will be given to the health department in December and later released to the public, she said.
Health officials are eager to see the results.
“With this survey, we will have the opportunity to gather insight on what additional steps we can take to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19," Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County's health director, said in an email.
