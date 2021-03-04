Want a COVID-19 vaccination? Here's how frontline essential workers can get vaccinated through Cone Health.

GREENSBORO — Frontline essential workers and all others currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina can sign up for them at Cone Health starting Friday, the health system announced Thursday.

At 10 a.m. Friday, Cone Health will open online appointment scheduling at conehealth.com/vaccine for the following:

• People 65 and older.

• Health care workers.

• Residents and employees of long-term care facilities.

• People who work in child care and pre-K to 12 education.

• Frontline essential workers.

People without internet access or email accounts should call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.

Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available..