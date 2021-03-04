 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Want a COVID-19 vaccination? Here's how frontline essential workers can get vaccinated through Cone Health.
0 comments
breaking top story

Want a COVID-19 vaccination? Here's how frontline essential workers can get vaccinated through Cone Health.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Frontline essential workers and all others currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina can sign up for them at Cone Health starting Friday, the health system announced Thursday.

At 10 a.m. Friday, Cone Health will open online appointment scheduling at conehealth.com/vaccine for the following:

• People 65 and older.

• Health care workers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Residents and employees of long-term care facilities.

• People who work in child care and pre-K to 12 education.

• Frontline essential workers.

People without internet access or email accounts should call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, for assistance.

Cone Health will offer as many appointments as possible, based on the state’s weekly vaccine allocation to the health system. More appointments will open each week as new allocations become available..

People eligible for vaccination can join Cone Health’s new COVID-19 vaccine appointments notification list. They will be updated on Cone Health’s weekly vaccine allocation from the state, as well as when new appointments will be offered online. People can join the list by going to conehealth.com/vaccine.

Cone Health has contacted all those currently eligible on its waitlist to schedule appointments and is no longer maintaining a vaccine appointments waitlist, according to the release.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. fed chair optimistic about recovery

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News