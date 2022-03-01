 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Want to browse with a beer? You can now do it in downtown Greensboro.
Want to browse with a beer? You can now do it in downtown Greensboro.

This is one of the signs that warns patrons carrying alcohol that they've reached the limit of the “Downtown Greensboro Social District.”

 Kenwyn Caranna/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Beginning at noon today, downtown visitors are welcome to stroll outside while sipping an alcoholic drink — with certain restrictions.

The "Downtown BORO" program takes effect today, which allows at certain times and areas, people to carry open cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant into the streets and sidewalks of downtown. BORO stands for Border of Refreshments Outdoors, and those imbibing must stay within the designated boundaries — which includes Elm and Greene streets from Smith Street to Gate City Boulevard and LeBauer Park.

Center City Park is not included in the district and a map of the district is available at https://bit.ly/3ppoSDO. The city also has put up signs marking the area's boundaries. 

The drinks must be purchased from participating bars and restaurants and may not be taken into another business that sells alcohol or has elected not to participate in the program. Look for the "BORO" sticker at a retailer's door to see if  drinks are allowed inside.

The alcohol must be in a specially designed cup that indicates where the drink was purchased and the hours are limited from noon to 9 p.m. daily, according to the city's website. To report a problem, call 336-373-2222.

The Downtown BORO area includes much of that encompassed by Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s Business Improvement District, where businesses pay a small tax in exchange for economic-development support.

The City Council approved the program, also known as the “Downtown Greensboro Social District,” by a 7-2 vote in late December.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

