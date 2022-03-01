Want to browse with a beer? You can now do it in downtown Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — Beginning at noon today, downtown visitors are welcome to stroll outside while sipping an alcoholic drink — with certain restrictions.

The "Downtown BORO" program takes effect today, which allows at certain times and areas, people to carry open cups of wine, beer or mixed drinks bought from a bar or restaurant into the streets and sidewalks of downtown. BORO stands for Border of Refreshments Outdoors, and those imbibing must stay within the designated boundaries — which includes Elm and Greene streets from Smith Street to Gate City Boulevard and LeBauer Park.

Center City Park is not included in the district and a map of the district is available at https://bit.ly/3ppoSDO. The city also has put up signs marking the area's boundaries.

The drinks must be purchased from participating bars and restaurants and may not be taken into another business that sells alcohol or has elected not to participate in the program. Look for the "BORO" sticker at a retailer's door to see if drinks are allowed inside.