Warming shelter opening in Greensboro around the clock through Monday

GREENSBORO — The Interactive Resource Center is opening as an overnight warming center today through Monday, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.

The IRC, located at 407 E. Washington St., will allow guests to shelter in place around the clock, with intake beginning at 7 p.m. Frigid temperatures are expected in the coming days as a winter storm brings cold weather and winds the city.

As the weekend progresses, capacity at all available shelters will be monitored and additional facilities will be activated as needed, the city said.

The IRC has hosted three White Flag efforts since Saturday.

• December 17 – 47 individuals used the facility.

• December 18 – 65 individuals used the facility.

• December 21 – 62 individuals used the facility.

Activation of the "white flag" warming center occurs when the actual or "feels like" temperature is expected to be 25 degrees or lower for two or more hours.

The city also expects at least six Pallet homes — temporary housing units — of the Doorway Project at Pomona Field will be ready for occupancy on Friday morning. The remaining units will be ready for occupancy within the next 10 days, the release said. The Safe Parking site, for people for who are living in their cars, also will begin Friday at the facility and be open every night moving forward, according to the release.

The Regency Inn is also being used as a shelter and is currently full. The IRC is using a referral form for its winter emergency shelter programs, including the Regency Inn and Doorway Project.

Contact the IRC at info@ircgso.org or 336-420-9794.