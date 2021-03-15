Waste and recycling collection days to change for some Greensboro residents, city says

Staff reports
GREENSBORO — Beginning the week of April 12, some Greensboro residents will see changes to their solid waste and recycling collection service, the city said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
About 16,000 residents will have a new collection service day or recycling week in order to meet growing service needs and to balance daily workloads for city crews, according to the city.
Affected residents will begin to be notified this week.
To view changes in service days, people can either visit the city's website and type in their address, call 336-373-CITY (2489), view a map showing collection changes or download the GSO Collects app.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.