 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: First snow of the year
0 comments
featured

Watch: First snow of the year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forecasters said the Triad would see snow on Friday. It didn't show up in the morning as first expected, but big, fluffy flakes began to fall late in the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The area is under a winter weather advisory until 1 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Affected counties include Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson and Randolph.

Up to 1 inch of snow could fall and roads could become slippery, forecasters warned. With temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s on Saturday morning, slick and icy roads could remain a problem, especially on bridges and overpasses, the weather service said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News