Watch: First snow of the year

Forecasters said the Triad would see snow on Friday. It didn't show up in the morning as first expected, but big, fluffy flakes began to fall late in the afternoon.

The area is under a winter weather advisory until 1 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Affected counties include Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson and Randolph.

Up to 1 inch of snow could fall and roads could become slippery, forecasters warned. With temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s on Saturday morning, slick and icy roads could remain a problem, especially on bridges and overpasses, the weather service said.