Watch for severe weather alerts as Tropical Storm Nicole moves north, forecasters say

Weather experts are encouraging residents to pay attention to changing conditions as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way from Florida to North Carolina.
"The biggest change with this forecast briefing is an increased threat for tornadoes late tonight into tomorrow," according to an update this morning from the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph are expected. The heaviest rain is likely during Friday morning and again Friday evening.
For central North Carolina, the heaviest rain will occur across the Triad, where 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible. To the west, Boone is projected to receive a total of 4.25 inches of rain during the storm event.
The heaviest rain and best risk for flash flooding will be areas from the Triad westward, according to this morning's update.
There will be a prayer vigil for Freedman from 6:30-6:45 p.m. today in the parking lot beside the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Quaker Village shopping center on Dolley Madison Road, across from his old restaurant.
The court only looked at the obstruction charge against former Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher after state prosecutors asked for a discretionary review of the state appeals court's decision on that particular charge.
Democrat Alan Sherouse won the open at-large seat and Republican Crissy Pratt won the open District 2 seat. Incumbents Khem Irby and Linda Welborn held off challengers to retain their seats. Board of Education Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene was unopposed.