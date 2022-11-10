 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Watch for severe weather alerts as Tropical Storm Nicole moves north, forecasters say

  • 0
Weather_TS_Nicole.jpg

Projected rainfall totals as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches North Carolina.

 National Weather Service, Raleigh

Weather experts are encouraging residents to pay attention to changing conditions as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way from Florida to North Carolina.

"The biggest change with this forecast briefing is an increased threat for tornadoes late tonight into tomorrow," according to an update this morning from the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph are expected. The heaviest rain is likely during Friday morning and again Friday evening.

For central North Carolina, the heaviest rain will occur across the Triad, where 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible. To the west, Boone is projected to receive a total of 4.25 inches of rain during the storm event.

Autumn leaves are beautiful to watch as they fall to the ground, but once they are there, they can be dangerous to drive on, especially when it rains.

The heaviest rain and best risk for flash flooding will be areas from the Triad westward, according to this morning's update.

People are also reading…

In central North Carolina, minor flooding is possible in poor drainage areas and the typical spots that collect water during heavy downpours.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights From the CMA Awards: Luke Combs, Katy Perry, Loretta Lynn Tribute & More | Billboard News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert