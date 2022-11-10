Watch for severe weather alerts as Tropical Storm Nicole moves north, forecasters say

Weather experts are encouraging residents to pay attention to changing conditions as Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way from Florida to North Carolina.

"The biggest change with this forecast briefing is an increased threat for tornadoes late tonight into tomorrow," according to an update this morning from the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph are expected. The heaviest rain is likely during Friday morning and again Friday evening.

For central North Carolina, the heaviest rain will occur across the Triad, where 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible. To the west, Boone is projected to receive a total of 4.25 inches of rain during the storm event.

The heaviest rain and best risk for flash flooding will be areas from the Triad westward, according to this morning's update.

In central North Carolina, minor flooding is possible in poor drainage areas and the typical spots that collect water during heavy downpours.