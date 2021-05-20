WATCH NOW: A $250,000 city grant helps revitalize plans for music maker, performance space in Greensboro

Both Guilford County Schools and Notes for Notes wrote project endorsement letters to the City Council.

"Under one roof you will have the ability for everyone, whether adults or youth, to receive instruction, to practice and rehearse, to record, to do video production, sound engineering, vocal recordings, podcasts," said Nichols, who partners with Spitsen, his wife, in Nichols Properties Group.

"In addition, if you are a musician who aspires to bring your creations to performance, you will be able to do that as well in the same venue," Nichols said.

Zimmerman said he hopes that Rhythm Works will be in operation by year's end.

Traditionally, Notes for Notes has operated in Boys and Girls Clubs and community centers. It provides musical instruction and instruments to youth at no cost.

Notes for Notes partners with county schools for a similar program at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts.

Under its proposed agreement with Rhythm Works, it plans to provide programming and staffing for youth engagement. County schools will provide students, and Rhythm Works provides the facilities.

It plans for fundraising and grants to cover the cost.