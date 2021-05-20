WATCH NOW: A $250,000 city grant helps revitalize plans for music maker, performance space in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — In early 2020, downtown developer Andy Zimmerman and his partners prepared to turn an old meat storage building into a space for music makers.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty brought that project to a pause.
Now it's back on track.
Greensboro City Council this week granted Zimmerman and his partners $250,000 toward the redevelopment project on the eastern side of downtown.
It will help a new business entity called Rhythm Works repurpose the vacant and once-blighted structure at 800 Pastor Anderson Way.
"This project is going to be so transformative in so many different ways," said Zimmerman, who owns the property with Stu Nichols and Linda Spitsen.
The 12,000-square-foot, two-story brick structure will become a place where established and aspiring musicians — young and adult — can learn, practice, play, record and perform.
As a for-profit business, Rhythm Works will renovate and upfit the building with rehearsal, recording and performance spaces for musicians.
To reach youth with music education programs, Rhythm Works plans to create a nonprofit to partner with Guilford County Schools, the national nonprofit organization Notes for Notes, and local colleges at the site.
Both Guilford County Schools and Notes for Notes wrote project endorsement letters to the City Council.
"Under one roof you will have the ability for everyone, whether adults or youth, to receive instruction, to practice and rehearse, to record, to do video production, sound engineering, vocal recordings, podcasts," said Nichols, who partners with Spitsen, his wife, in Nichols Properties Group.
"In addition, if you are a musician who aspires to bring your creations to performance, you will be able to do that as well in the same venue," Nichols said.
Zimmerman said he hopes that Rhythm Works will be in operation by year's end.
Traditionally, Notes for Notes has operated in Boys and Girls Clubs and community centers. It provides musical instruction and instruments to youth at no cost.
Notes for Notes partners with county schools for a similar program at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts.
Under its proposed agreement with Rhythm Works, it plans to provide programming and staffing for youth engagement. County schools will provide students, and Rhythm Works provides the facilities.
It plans for fundraising and grants to cover the cost.
Zimmerman said he knows of no other music-maker space like it in the city — or the country.
"There are recording studios in Greensboro, but they don’t have performance space," Zimmerman said. "There is performance space in Greensboro, but they don’t have the education. There is the education space in Greensboro, but they don’t have the practice rooms."
The Rhythm Works building is near the intersection with East Washington Street. It occupies the same block as Studio 503, a 2018 project of Zimmerman, Nichols and Spitsen where artists rent renovated spaces at 503 E. Washington St.
Zimmerman has dubbed the area Down East Downtown. He wants it to join the city's official Downtown Business Improvement District, even though it would raise their property taxes.
The City Council must approve the measure.
Zimmerman sees the area as a connector between downtown and N.C. A&T, within view on East Market Street.
Advocates want to see more creative projects in the city's eastern section. County schools want Rhythm Works to help expand schools' reach into underserved areas.
With Rhythm Works' location, developers see its potential to attract a diverse mix of musicians and students.
"There is no better connector between our diverse communities than music and food," Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman, Nichols and Spitsen have formed the limited-liability corporation PAW Greensboro, named after the street, Pastor Anderson Way, and committed at least $2.32 million to redevelop the Rhythm Works property.
PAW Greensboro now needs to raise another $1 million, Zimmerman said. It must be raised before it receives the city's $250,000 Urban Development Investment Grant.
But the $250,000 "makes it happen," Zimmerman said of the project. "It’s part of what is going to close the gap for us."
The grant also gives the project a stamp of approval that it can take to other potential investors, Nichols said.
If the project doesn't meet investment or employment goals, PAW Greensboro will have to repay the grant.
The three partners bought the building in summer 2019 from adjacent United Institutional Baptist Church, which had used it for storage.
In the 1930s, it was the former M. Lieb & Son Gourmet Foods building.
It now has new windows and a new roof.
The partners have the layout for the building's new life.
Features include recording, rehearsal and podcast studios, an internet radio station, video production, classes, restrooms, patios and performance spaces.
Even the rooftop and the loading dock will become performance space. Each floor will have a bar. Food trucks will provide the food.
So what's next?