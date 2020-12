The opening comes almost one year to the day after the most recent section of the thoroughfare opened, a stretch between Battleground Avenue and Lawndale.

Two more miles of the Urban Loop opened to traffic in northern Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon. The six-lane interstate between Lawndale Drive and North Elm Street is part of a 16.5-mile, $540 million project — also known as Interstate 840 — which runs from U.S. 70 in the east to Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard in the west.