WATCH NOW: After 50 years taking care of First Presbyterian, Franklin Brown turns in his keys

GREENSBORO — One final walk-through past the giant stained-glass windows to dim the lights.
"There used to be eight light switches just in here and you flipped each one," Franklin Brown said while swiping the digital system in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, whose current building dates to 1929.
Brown, who grew up in Greensboro, started working in housekeeping at the sprawling church when he was 18.
He arrived 10 months after then-Pastor Joe Mullin in 1971.
Since then he's served pastors Jerry Shetler, Sid Batts and more recently, Jill Duffield.
On Friday, he retired as director of housekeeping services, having responsibilities over a staff and a sprawling campus, which has made him a visible part of the First Presbyterian family. Arriving at 6 a.m. each day, he was often the first person in the building.
Members feted the 67-year-old earlier in the week with a special luncheon, bundles of cards, a bench dedicated in his honor at the church's Life Center, and an oversized action poster of one of his beloved Duke Blue Devils racing down the basketball court — only his face had been superimposed over that player. He also got game tickets to Cameron Indoor Stadium for next fall.
But for now, it's Friday, and he's nearing the end of the final shift.
"You weren't getting out of here without a hug," said Sharon Holbrook, the assistant office manager at the preschool, as he made final checks to that part of the complex.
She got him to agree to come back to read to the children.
He shared a laugh with preschool director Lana Burske, as they remembered what sometimes brought him to the area.
"The glitter, the slime — those were his favorite things to clean up," Burske said, tongue-in-cheek.
Oh, but he never complained.
People said that a lot about Brown.
Across the building, they could always hear Brown coming because of his jangling keys.
Members said when there was a crisis they always felt better when they heard the keys coming down the hall.
The decades included cold mornings coddling Big John, the train-car-sized boiler beneath the sanctuary and nearby Greene Street that was first fired up using coal when Herbert Hoover was president and decommissioned while running on natural gas during Barack Obama's tenure.
"Sometimes we'd tease that we'd want to stick a stick of dynamite to it," Brown said with a laugh.
They also included ensuring that Temple Emanuel on Greene Street was left exactly how it was borrowed when the church was undergoing renovation and borrowed the building from the congregation's good friends at the synagogue to hold services on Sunday morning.
Even getting the Communion table on a riser at what was then Grasshopper Stadium at the NewBridge Bank Park, while adding touches elsewhere.
If there was a wedding on a Saturday in the smaller chapel, he'd stop by to make sure the lights were on.
"He's just one of those guys who everyone trusts and has confidence in," said Neil Dunnavant, the church's former executive director, who worked closely with Brown for 18 years until his own recent retirement. "He always goes the extra mile. If there's something going on on the weekend, which there always is, he's always going to stop by, even when he doesn't have to."
Brown first stepped foot on the grounds while in grade school.
"I first came here behind my father pushing a lawnmower," Brown said.
The elder Brown, Asberry Brown, worked for Neese's Sausage but also part-time at First Presbyterian for 24 years on the weekends making sure the church's walkways were free of leaves, snow or trash that had blown onto the grounds before services. He often had his children — nine of them, including Franklin, the youngest — with him.
"That's how we got our work ethic," Brown said.
As a teenager, Brown heard that there was a job opening in housekeeping at the church and applied.
"I'm sure I probably stood out when they realized who my dad was," he said.
His first assignment was the preschool, which he made sure was tidy but also helped with the elaborate set designs used for learning activities.
In his final week at the church, the children now there made cards for him and sang to him the Cocomelon nursery rhyme "Skidamarink," also known as the "I love you" song.
That praise continued Friday as he came upon people in his final hours in the building.
"You've got some more mail," volunteer Jane Edwards said just inside the church welcome center while handing him three colored envelopes with his name on the front and opening her arms for one last hug before he continued on this way.
Brown knows all the nooks and crannies past the welcome center and its adjoining cafe, library and children's space, including the walk up the steep, winding stone staircase to get to the Bride's Room, where brides often waited on their wedding day to make a grand entrance into the sanctuary below.
The breathtaking art and stained glass throughout the building gave him one of the best offices in the city.
"Sometimes I would come here just to sit and meditate," Brown said of the sanctuary while standing in its momentary solitude.
He considers the congregation more than his employers.
They were there for the new Brown babies and in the pews when he lost his parents.
"There was staff and Joe Mullin as well, in the pews the day that I got married," Brown said.
His wife said she thought he would never retire.
"He loves working there," said Yvonne, his wife of nearly 49 of those years.
He's soon to find out a special insert has been added to the Sunday brochure passed out by the ushers that celebrates "a half-century of love and service."
Brown said he wasn't sure when he would retire but just that it was time. He considers this a birthday present to his wife, whose birthday came the day after his last day of work.
He is slightly emotional Friday as he nears his office, where some of the people he hired are waiting for him.
"You have been the best boss I've ever had," Williams Washington said as Brown shut down the computer in his office for the final time.
Lisa Watlington, who he also supervised, remembers how he sought her out eight years ago for the job. She had worked with his wife and he wanted someone with a strong work ethic.
"I caught a cab to his house to get the application," Watlington said in his office doorway. "He said, 'It's not hard as long as you do what you are supposed to do.' He set the example."
As the clock began to inch closer to 1 p.m., he grabbed his water bottle, took his nameplate off the door, turned in his church-issued cell phone and keys and gave a hug to everyone gathered there, including his UNC nemesis Reggie Smith, a housekeeping supervisor. Then he turned back to Mike Coppinger, the housekeeping/maintenance department head also standing just outside his door, and after a hug, offered one last direction with that trademark humor.
"Y'all can call me in an emergency," he said with dancing eyes, "and if it's not an emergency, don't call."
After Brown left, Coppinger was walking through the building, keys jangling in his hand, when he came across a volunteer who looked up in disappointment to find it wasn’t Brown.
Coppinger just hung his head.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.