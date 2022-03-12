WATCH NOW: After 50 years taking care of First Presbyterian, Franklin Brown turns in his keys

They also included ensuring that Temple Emanuel on Greene Street was left exactly how it was borrowed when the church was undergoing renovation and borrowed the building from the congregation's good friends at the synagogue to hold services on Sunday morning.

Even getting the Communion table on a riser at what was then Grasshopper Stadium at the NewBridge Bank Park, while adding touches elsewhere.

If there was a wedding on a Saturday in the smaller chapel, he'd stop by to make sure the lights were on.

"He's just one of those guys who everyone trusts and has confidence in," said Neil Dunnavant, the church's former executive director, who worked closely with Brown for 18 years until his own recent retirement. "He always goes the extra mile. If there's something going on on the weekend, which there always is, he's always going to stop by, even when he doesn't have to."

Brown first stepped foot on the grounds while in grade school.

"I first came here behind my father pushing a lawnmower," Brown said.