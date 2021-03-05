Watch now: Aquarium owners warned about moss balls sold in pet stores; wildlife experts say it introduces exotic species

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is warning anyone who has recently purchased aquarium moss balls that they may contain an invasive species called zebra mussels and should be carefully discarded immediately.
The Wildlife Commission said in a news release that it was notified that the moss balls have been sold in North Carolina as well as through online retailers.
A moss ball is a species of green algae that is formed into a ball and is two to five inches in diameter. Moss balls are purchased for home aquariums to help absorb harmful nutrients in the water and limit the growth of undesirable algae.
Not only are zebra mussels harmful to other aquatic wildlife, they can also clog water pipes and restrict water supplies, according to the news release.
"The Wildlife Commission has led a concerted effort to keep the species out of the state because of both the negative ecological and commercial impacts," N.C. fisheries biologist Todd Ewing said in the release. “It’s actually illegal to possess zebra mussels in North Carolina.”
Living moss balls or untreated water that contained them should not be disposed where they could reach sewage systems or streams or lakes.
If you have purchased moss balls in the past month, the commission urges you to do one of the following before disposing of them:
• Placing them in a plastic bag and freezing them overnight.
• Boiling them for 10 minutes.
• Soaking them overnight in a bleach solution (one cup bleach per gallon of water) or in pure vinegar.
The moss balls should then be bagged and disposed of in the trash.
To treat your aquarium:
• Remove the fish and apply the bleach solution, letting it set for at least one hour before disposing of the water down the sink or toilet.
• Disinfect filters, gravel and structures using a method described above.
The items were imported from Ukraine to a distributor in California that recently shipped them to pet stores nationwide, according to the release. The facility that imports the moss balls has been quarantined and all shipments of moss balls have been stopped.
The commission is working with retail outlets to remove moss balls from the shelves. Wildlife Commission law enforcement agents will be visiting every retail pet store in the state with information about zebra mussels and how to deal with this potential threat, officials said.
Visit the agency’s website at www.ncwildlife.org/Fishing/ANS to learn more about aquatic nuisance species.