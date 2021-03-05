Watch now: Aquarium owners warned about moss balls sold in pet stores; wildlife experts say it introduces exotic species

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is warning anyone who has recently purchased aquarium moss balls that they may contain an invasive species called zebra mussels and should be carefully discarded immediately.

The Wildlife Commission said in a news release that it was notified that the moss balls have been sold in North Carolina as well as through online retailers.

A moss ball is a species of green algae that is formed into a ball and is two to five inches in diameter. Moss balls are purchased for home aquariums to help absorb harmful nutrients in the water and limit the growth of undesirable algae.

Not only are zebra mussels harmful to other aquatic wildlife, they can also clog water pipes and restrict water supplies, according to the news release.

"The Wildlife Commission has led a concerted effort to keep the species out of the state because of both the negative ecological and commercial impacts," N.C. fisheries biologist Todd Ewing said in the release. “It’s actually illegal to possess zebra mussels in North Carolina.”

Living moss balls or untreated water that contained them should not be disposed where they could reach sewage systems or streams or lakes.