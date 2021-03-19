 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Armed man robs Green Valley Road Circle K, Greensboro police say
Watch Now: Armed man robs Green Valley Road Circle K, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Greensboro convenience store at knife point on Saturday.

On Friday, Greensboro police released surveillance video of the robbery, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. at Circle K at 621 Green Valley Road.

In the video, the robber is seen behind the Circle K counter with a store employee. The man, who appears to be between 30 and 40 years old, curses and yells at the employee, asking, "Where's it at?" About halfway through the 27-second video, the robber smacks the employee in the face. 

The man, who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, was wearing a white hat with a Mercedes-Benz Logo, dark colored sweater, blue jeans and blue sneakers. 

Police said he was also armed with a knife. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

