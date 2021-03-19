Watch now: Artist to share design for final Downtown Greenway cornerstone

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I believe we live in somewhat of a collage culture,” Bailey said. “There are sometimes seven layers of thought, and they all overlay.”

The main Cornerstone structure will be 25 to 30 feet tall, including a 10-foot concrete base. The base resembles the hull of a ship — but also prevents climbing.

Extending skyward from that base is the Corten steel structure that resembles a ladder.

Bailey views it in part as a railroad track, a symbol of the Underground Railroad in which his father’s side of the family participated.

The network of secret routes and safe houses was established in the United States during the early to mid-19th century. Enslaved African Americans used it primarily to escape into free states and Canada.

The enslaved people followed the stars to freedom. But the lit blue star also reminds Bailey of the neon sign that stood in front of the Historic Magnolia House, at 442 Gorrell St. above the greenway.

During segregation, Black travelers could safely dine and stay overnight in the motel.