WATCH NOW: Black Cap Veterans Group may fold without more volunteers

GREENSBORO — For nearly 20 years an informal group of veterans has organized ceremonies honoring those who served our country on Veterans and Memorial days. And up until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many of them would get together for breakfast or lunch to swap stories or hear a speaker.

“Some of us are World War II veterans and we try to stick together,” said 96-year-old Albert Lochra Jr., one of the original members of the Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group. “But we keep dying off, so there’s less and less of us.”

As the World War II veterans got older, younger members took over arrangements for the group. But they’re aging as well, and now the group may cease to exist.

In a recent email sent to group members and the news media, Secretary/Treasurer Bill Clingenpeel asked for volunteers to fill his position and that of the executive officer.

“If we cannot fill these positions, this Veterans Group will likely be disbanded after the Memorial Day event,” he wrote.

Want to go? What: Steve Millikin Black Cap Military Veterans Group Memorial Day Ceremony When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29 Where: Guilford County Veterans Memorial at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive, Greensboro Parking: Available in the paved lot off of Orman Road. People who are unable to walk far are allowed to drive up to the Memorial entrance.

“That's the biggest problem we’re having and that's probably why the group is slowly but surely dying," Clingenpeel said Thursday, “because we just don't have the people who are willing to volunteer.”

Clingenpeel is 82 and Executive Officer Al Stewart is 70.

“We’re getting older,” Clingenpeel said.

The group, which has no dues, gets donations that help pay for the Memorial and Veterans day events. If it disbands, any money it has will be donated to the Guilford County Veterans Memorial.

And while some may miss the annual ceremonies, others will miss the social aspect of the group — which was its primary purpose when formed by Steve Millikin in 2002.

Dr. Michael Brennan, who joined the group in 2007, especially misses the breakfasts.

“It was a way of sharing information and also reconnecting with the military part of our past,” said Brennan, a Vietnam veteran who still works as a physician. “So people lose that connection with fellow veterans and that connection is actually very important to us.”

Millikin’s widow, Sally Millikin, said her husband founded the group with the social aspect of it in mind.

“The thing about this group was this was just for fun,” Sally Millikin said. “He did not start out for this to be some kind of organization with officers and committees and taking on projects and all of that. This started as breakfast at the Greensboro Country Club with a group of people who had all been in the military.”

As word spread, more veterans came and many wore or were given black baseball caps adorned with military insignia specific to their units and service.

“So they just started calling themselves the Black Caps,” she said. The group added Steve Millikin’s name after his death in 2007.

Bill Craft, who attended that first breakfast in 2002, spearheaded the building of the Guilford County Veterans’ Memorial at Country Park. Privately funded through donations and sales of memorial bricks placed at the 1-acre site, it has hosted the Black Caps ceremonies throughout the years.

“As soon as the memorial was available, Steve felt like if it was available it ought to be used for things,” Sally Millikin said. “So he arranged for all of (the ceremonies) while his health was still good.

“This was never a huge group and it was never a big ceremony,” she said. “Everybody could fit in that circular space.”

Over the years, Steve Millikin collected the histories of more than 300 veterans.

“When somebody died, he would send it to the family, along with his condolences,” Sally Millikin said. “Many times these people had never talked with their families or told these stories, and they shared them with this group — I guess because they felt like this group could understand.”

It's the sharing of that experience among fellow veterans that is being lost with the decline in membership of all veteran groups, Brennan said.

Clingenpeel said he hopes some people, particularly veterans — though the group also accepts those supportive of veterans — will step forward so the Black Caps can carry on. People interested in joining can email Clingenpeel at Clingenpeel1@gmail.com.

Brennan also hopes the group can be revived and he’s grateful for the years it’s been operating.

“All of us are grateful for the people who have continued to support and to organize it over the years,” Brennan said.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

