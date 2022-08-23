 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Construction on the Greensboro Urban Loop

Drone footage shows ongoing construction on the final section of this beltway around the city.

Construction on the last section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is a bit ahead of schedule and could open early next year, according to Aaron Moody, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Transportation. Construction on the section from Lawndale Drive to U.S. 29 began in April 2018 and carries a $137.3 million price tag. "People are probably starting to see that it's looking like it's coming together," Moody said Tuesday. The section will complete a 49-mile beltway around the city for a total cost of roughly $504 million.

