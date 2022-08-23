WATCH NOW: Construction on the Greensboro Urban Loop

Construction on the last section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is a bit ahead of schedule and could open early next year, according to Aaron Moody, a spokesman for the N.C. Department of Transportation. Construction on the section from Lawndale Drive to U.S. 29 began in April 2018 and carries a $137.3 million price tag. "People are probably starting to see that it's looking like it's coming together," Moody said Tuesday. The section will complete a 49-mile beltway around the city for a total cost of roughly $504 million.