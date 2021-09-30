WATCH NOW: Cooper again encourages COVID-19 vaccinations as he gets annual flu shot

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper urged state residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during a stop at a local pharmacy on Thursday where he got his annual flu shot.

State Health Director Betsey Tilson also received a flu shot Thursday at Health Park Pharmacy in Wake County, according to a news release from the governor's office.

“A local pharmacy is a great place to get a safe and effective COVID vaccine as well as a flu shot,” Cooper said in the release. “It’s critical that people get these vaccines to protect themselves and slow the spread of the COVID virus as well as the flu.”

The flu season typically runs from October through May and for the second year coincides with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which also causes respiratory issues.

A small, independent pharmacy, Health Park Pharmacy has given more than 25,000 COVID-19 shots, the governor's office said.

As of Thursday, more than 11.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in North Carolina, with 64% of those 18 and over fully vaccinated, state data shows.

Find out more about COVID-19 vaccinations at myspot.nc.gov (or Vacunate.nc.gov for Spanish speakers).