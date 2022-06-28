 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Crane lowers modern elevators into latest renovated section at Revolution Mill

How do you add a modern elevator into an early 19th-century former mill? Very carefully. And with a big crane.

On Tuesday, workers installed two elevators in The Mill House at Revolution Mill off of Yanceyville Street in Greensboro. Such elevators use a steel shaft instead of the traditional masonry shaft, according to Burlington-based Resolute Elevators, which built the elevators. Both are five-story elevators. One has a glass back with an exposed structural steel shaft that will be visible in the main atrium of The Mill House. The other is a residential, cab elevator. A third elevator will be installed later as part of this phase of construction at Revolution Mill.

The former mill, built in 1898, was part of the bedrock of Greensboro's textile industry. With a decline in textiles, the mill closed in 1982. About two years later, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Today, the parts of the mill that have been renovated house workspace, apartments, restaurants, and arts and events centers. The Mill House is the latest phase at the mill.

elevator install

A large crane inserts a modular elevator into The Millhouse at Revolution Mill in Greensboro on Tuesday. It was one of two elevators added to the historic mill that has been turned into residential space.
elevator install

Construction workers watch an elevator being installed in The Millhouse at Revolution Mill on Tuesday.
elevator install

Construction workers help with the installation of a modular elevator on Tuesday at The Millhouse at Revolution Mill in Greensboro.
