WATCH NOW: Crane lowers modern elevators into latest renovated section at Revolution Mill

On Tuesday, workers installed two elevators in The Mill House at Revolution Mill off of Yanceyville Street in Greensboro. Such elevators use a steel shaft instead of the traditional masonry shaft, according to Burlington-based Resolute Elevators, which built the elevators. Both are five-story elevators. One has a glass back with an exposed structural steel shaft that will be visible in the main atrium of The Mill House. The other is a residential, cab elevator. A third elevator will be installed later as part of this phase of construction at Revolution Mill.