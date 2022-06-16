WATCH NOW: Dancing for Ukraine: How a Greensboro studio is aiding Ukrainian refugees through dance

One small backpack. Some toiletries. A few clothes. A passport.

These are the only belongings Sergiy Chube has left from his home in Kharkiv.

Located on the eastern side of Ukraine, Kharkiv was one of the first cities attacked by Russians when they waged war on the country in late February.

Chube’s home was only 30 miles from the Russian border.

Rockets and shellings have nearly destroyed the once high-rise residential area, leaving just a few homes standing. A week after the invasion, Chube fled the area with his father and daughter to live with relatives on the west side of Ukraine.

It’s been over 100 days since then.

Russia is now hyper-focused on attaining the eastern part of Ukraine, specifically neighboring cities Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, according to media reports. If seized, Russia would control the Luhansk region and would be in a better position to advance into other parts of the country.

This week, Chube and his family fled again, this time to live with his other daughter, Dasha Chube, in Greensboro.

Dasha Chube moved to the United States in 2004 and has been living in Greensboro for 15 years. She is the manager of the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Greensboro and one of seven Ukrainians who teach dance there.

Starting next week, the studio will also be sponsoring Ukrainian refugees to come to Greensboro. Dasha Chube said a total of 15 professional dancers will arrive by August and they will all teach lessons at the studio.

“Since the war started, we, like many other Ukrainians who live elsewhere, felt helpless,” she said. “We wanted to do something to help our country, to help our other Ukrainians.”

The dancers and their families will be coming into the U.S. under the Uniting for Ukraine program. It offers refugees fleeing Ukraine humanitarian parole to stay and work in the U.S. for two years.

In preparation for their arrival, the studio has been gathering items like clothes, furniture, and baby strollers for the dancers and their families. They’ve also found three apartments for them to live in, two of which dancers will rent and one that will be free.

Dasha Chube said without a support network like this, many Ukrainians fleeing to the U.S. simply wouldn’t make it.

“Having a group of Ukrainians here and two of them being owners of the studio is the only reason these people are able to come,” Dasha Chube said. “Without a sponsor, this program does not work. Not everybody can leave.”

And many don’t. Men 18-60 aren’t allowed to leave the country because they are needed to fight, according to media reports. There are mothers who don’t want to leave their sons and husbands, relatives with elderly family members who can't get on planes and many others who Dasha Chube said have no choice other than to stay.

Over 13 million Ukrainians have had to leave behind their homes. Eight million are still in the country and nearly five million have fled to neighboring European areas, according to the United Nations.

To help people still in and around Ukraine, the Fred Astaire Dance Studio will be volunteering at the Piedmont Triad Supports Ukraine benefit on Saturday. Dasha Chube said the studio plans to offer rumba and swing dance lessons at the event to get the crowd up and moving.

The benefit was organized by one of their students, Susan Black, to support Ukrainians both fighting in the war and those fleeing for their safety. She said the event is an opportunity to bring the entire family together, especially during a time when many families are being ripped apart.

“It (fleeing the war) seems as though it’s a multigenerational family problem,” Black said. “So, it’s not a formal, black tie fundraiser; it’s a family event. A happy, good time that’s going to benefit a worthwhile cause.”

The benefit is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Deck in Jamestown. In addition to dance, the event will be filled with Ukrainian culture through traditional art vendors, local crafts and homemade Ukrainian desserts.

There will also be a silent auction where people can bid on prizes like a weekend in the Blue Ridge mountains, a $6,000 orthodontic package, fly fishing lessons and decorative accent items.

Black said 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the World Central Kitchen.

Every day, the World Central Kitchen provides almost 1 million meals to 290 cities and towns in Ukraine and seven other countries with Ukrainian refugees, the group said on its website. The organization runs solely on contributions and said it has served over 44 million meals since starting in February.

“People can’t function without food,” Black said. “They can’t fight a war, they can’t defend their homeland unless they have food to survive.… This is one event of many events throughout the U.S., and if a lot of us get involved it all adds up to something that’s important.”

Dasha Chube’s mother is baking pierogies; her father, sister and grandfather are folding boxes to put cakes in and Dasha Chube has been gathering flowers to make Ukrainian wreaths to sell at the benefit. The funds they raise will add to the ticket sales, donor sponsorships and silent auction to help those still in Ukraine.

“It’s our country,” Dasha Chube said. “Those are our fellow countrymen. We’ve been watching what’s been going on for three months now.

"Our heart breaks for not being able to do anything there. So giving people a chance to be in a better situation, it definitely makes us feel like we’re helping. We’re doing what we can do.”

Contact Brianna Atkinson at 336-373-7312.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.