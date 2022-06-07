WATCH NOW: Demolition starts on old Guilford Center building in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The city has started tearing down the old Guilford Center, which at one point housed the county's mental health services.

The county bought the former Sears & Roebuck building in 1989, a county appraisal document shows. People still refer to it as the old Sears building.

Expect lane and sidewalk closures daily in the 200 block of North Eugene Street downtown for the next two weeks.

The job will close alternating lanes near the intersection of North Eugene Street and West Friendly Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sidewalks will be closed. Drivers will be able to exit the Eugene Street Parking Deck as usual.

The land at 201 N. Eugene St. was part of a complicated land swap with the city, county and Carroll Cos. to aid the city’s development of the Eugene Street Parking Deck. The property will be turned over to the company at the end of the project.