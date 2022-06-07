 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Demolition starts on old Guilford Center building in downtown Greensboro

  • 0

GREENSBORO — The city has started tearing down the old Guilford Center, which at one point housed the county's mental health services.

The county bought the former Sears & Roebuck building in 1989, a county appraisal document shows. People still refer to it as the old Sears building.

Demolition

The old Guilford Center, formerly a Sears, in downtown Greensboro is being demolished.

Expect lane and sidewalk closures daily in the 200 block of North Eugene Street downtown for the next two weeks.

The job will close alternating lanes near the intersection of North Eugene Street and West Friendly Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sidewalks will be closed. Drivers will be able to exit the Eugene Street Parking Deck as usual.

The land at 201 N. Eugene St. was part of a complicated land swap with the city, county and Carroll Cos. to aid the city’s development of the Eugene Street Parking Deck. The property will be turned over to the company at the end of the project.

Demolition

A demolition crew member sprays water Tuesday as an excavator operator tears down the former Guilford Center on Friendly Avenue and North Eugene Street in Greensboro.
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Travel strategy aims to boost tourism beyond pre-pandemic numbers

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert