 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Dogs hunt eggs at Greensboro's Griffin park
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Dogs hunt eggs at Greensboro's Griffin park

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — More than 100 dogs and their owners came to Griffin Recreation Center's Dog Park on Saturday to hunt for plastic eggs filled with dog treats.

It's the first Dog Egg Hunt sponsored by Greensboro Parks and Recreation. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The McConnell plan to deal with Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News