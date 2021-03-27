WATCH NOW: Dogs hunt eggs at Greensboro's Griffin park

Support Local Journalism
GREENSBORO — More than 100 dogs and their owners came to Griffin Recreation Center's Dog Park on Saturday to hunt for plastic eggs filled with dog treats.
It's the first Dog Egg Hunt sponsored by Greensboro Parks and Recreation.
Dawn Kane
