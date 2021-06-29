WATCH NOW: Dr. Mandy Cohen visits Moses Cone Hospital to thank Cone Health staff for their work during the pandemic

GREENSBORO — Dr. Mandy Cohen thanked the staff at Cone Health for their efforts in protecting the community from COVID-19 during a tour of Moses Cone Hospital on Monday.

Wearing a mask, North Carolina’s secretary of Health and Human Services walked the hallways of the facility, giving fist bumps and waving to staff.

Cone Health workers cared for more than 6,300 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and administered more than 326,000 COVID-19 tests, according to a news release from the health system.

During a speech, Cohen noted workers' courage and resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know this has been a scary year, particularly for those of you who are working in some of our COVID units,” Cohen told a room of front-line workers and administrators. “... But you’ve kept showing up each and every day to serve your communities and serve the people of North Carolina, and I could not be more proud and grateful for that.

"When we ... get a little distance from this, I hope you will look back and say, 'wow, this is one of the most important and proud professional moments that I've ever had. ... To be part of history.'"