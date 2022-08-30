WATCH NOW: Drone video of final leg of Greensboro Urban Loop
Searchers have worked about 28 hours combing a 3-mile radius around Heddie Dawkins' home, including neighborhoods, nature trails, bodies of water and woods, police said in a news release.
Officers find bodies of two 16-year-olds Thursday hours after responding to a reported shooting in that area, Graham Police officials say
Police responded earlier Thursday to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of Graham Village Apartments, where they located an injured 18-year-old.
Maurice "Mo" Green, a former Guilford County Schools superintendent, will retire March 31 as executive director of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, the organization said Wednesday.
Students and parents in Guilford County Schools may see some new security measures and other changes as students head back to classes.
Help sought for finding 81-year-old woman missing since Wednesday; High Point police seek volunteers to distribute flyers
Anyone who is interested in helping should meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1405 Penny Road.
Black Investment in Greensboro Equity Fund's first grant goes to a company that will provide a bonding assistance reimbursement program to help Black-owned companies bid on projects that they might not have been able to pursue otherwise.
The Chronicle of Higher Education's database features nearly 200 university leaders, including UNCG’s Franklin Gilliam Jr., UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC-Wilmington’s former chancellor Jose Sartarelli and UNC System President Peter Hans.
The plan, announced by President Joe Biden in a tweet, calls for debt relief for folks within a certain income threshold and additional forgiveness for borrowers who received a specific need-based grant. As such, some borrowers will need to prove that they meet the requirements in order to receive relief.
Among Sen. Joe Manchin’s requirements was a commitment to pass legislation that would restart the now-stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline project. But prospects for a completed pipeline also breathe life into a proposed 75-mile extension that would move 375 million cubic feet of natural gas through the Triad daily.
Construction on the last section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is a bit ahead of schedule and could open early next year.