 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Drone video of final leg of Greensboro Urban Loop

  • 0
WATCH NOW: Construction on Urban Loop
Final leg of Greensboro Urban Loop is taking shape
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Black philanthropy in Greensboro: Big idea. Big step.

Black philanthropy in Greensboro: Big idea. Big step.

Black Investment in Greensboro Equity Fund's first grant goes to a company that will provide a bonding assistance reimbursement program to help Black-owned companies bid on projects that they might not have been able to pursue otherwise. 

Manning: No 'shortcutting environmental safeguards' to please Manchin

Manning: No 'shortcutting environmental safeguards' to please Manchin

Among Sen. Joe Manchin’s requirements was a commitment to pass legislation that would restart the now-stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline project. But prospects for a completed pipeline also breathe life into a proposed 75-mile extension that would move 375 million cubic feet of natural gas through the Triad daily.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Synthetic' embryo breakthrough could help solve organ donor problem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert