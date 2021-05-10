Watch now: Fast-moving thunderstorm drops marble-sized hail on Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A severe thunderstorm that raced through the area Monday afternoon dropped some hail as it went.
News & Record staff writers John Newsom and Jamie Biggs caught video of the storm, which dropped marble-sized hail across parts of the city and left close to 6,000 Duke Energy customers without power.
Here are some hail reports from social media:
More crazy hail in Greensboro! Just off Wendover at Golf Galaxy.#ncwx pic.twitter.com/YmthllWPeM— Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) May 10, 2021
Lots of hail in Lindley Park today @TimBuckleyWX pic.twitter.com/NJ1cooBVGS— Chandler Thompson (@ChandElaine) May 10, 2021
Accumulating hail at Costco in Greensboro.— Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) May 10, 2021
Photos from Daniel Davidson.#ncwx @wfmyweather @WFMY pic.twitter.com/JwhPafKMMi
4PM Radar -- Awful hail storm continues to push through Greensboro. Stay inside until it passes. It will keep moving southeast through Guilford and eventually into southern Alamance and NE Randolph. If you have pics, please send them my way! @WFMY #ncwx #TriadWx #StormTrack2 pic.twitter.com/kGx9Cqcic6— Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) May 10, 2021
Staff writer Jamie Biggs contributed to this report.
Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.