Watch now: Fast-moving thunderstorm drops marble-sized hail on Greensboro
Watch now: Fast-moving thunderstorm drops marble-sized hail on Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A severe thunderstorm that raced through the area Monday afternoon dropped some hail as it went.

News & Record staff writers John Newsom and Jamie Biggs caught video of the storm, which dropped marble-sized hail across parts of the city and left close to 6,000 Duke Energy customers without power.

Here are some hail reports from social media:

Staff writer Jamie Biggs contributed to this report.

Contact John Newsom at (336) 373-7312 and follow @JohnNewsomNR on Twitter.​

