WATCH NOW: Federal aid for COVID-19 funerals offers 'a little relief,' Greensboro funeral director says

There's no cap on how much money will be available for the overall program, because, as the agency says, "there is no way to predict how many COVID-related deaths may occur between now and 2025."

According to FEMA, people who took on the funeral expenses for more than one person could receive up to a maximum of $35,500 in reimbursement, with the $9,000 per funeral limit still in place.

The reimbursement is for funeral-related expenses such as arrangement of ceremonies, cremation and burial.

Applicants will need to be able to show documentation including an official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that it took place in the United States after Jan. 20, 2020. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, national, or immigrant who is in the country legally, though there is no similar requirement on the person who died.

According to FEMA, applicants also will need funeral expense documents such as receipts or the funeral home contract that include the applicant’s name (as the responsible person for the expense), the name of the person who died and the dates and the amounts of the funeral expenses. The agency does not reimburse pre-paid funeral plans or expenses paid with burial or funeral insurance, charitable contributions and other similar situations.