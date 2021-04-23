WATCH NOW: Federal aid for COVID-19 funerals offers 'a little relief,' Greensboro funeral director says

GREENSBORO — Family members and loved ones of people who died of COVID-19 in the United States can now apply for financial assistance to cover funeral costs, up to $9,000 per funeral.
"I think this is going to be a little relief, at least financially, on the families," Carlos Callands, funeral director and manager of Callands Funeral Home in Greensboro, said of the aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Earlier this month , FEMA opened a toll-free phone number that people could call to complete an application to be reimbursed.
"While we can't change what happened, we can relieve the financial burden they've experienced," FEMA External Affairs Specialist Crystal Paulk-Buchanan said in a brief phone interview.
The program was authorized through the two most recent federal stimulus packages, signed into law in December and March, respectively. FEMA previously has provided assistance to help with the costs of funerals of people killed by some federally declared disasters, but nothing on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 566,000 people in the U.S .
FEMA said on its website that high call volumes have led to some technical issues, and urges anyone who gets a busy signal to try calling later, as there is no deadline to apply.
There's no cap on how much money will be available for the overall program, because, as the agency says, "there is no way to predict how many COVID-related deaths may occur between now and 2025."
According to FEMA, people who took on the funeral expenses for more than one person could receive up to a maximum of $35,500 in reimbursement, with the $9,000 per funeral limit still in place.
The reimbursement is for funeral-related expenses such as arrangement of ceremonies, cremation and burial.
Applicants will need to be able to show documentation including an official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that it took place in the United States after Jan. 20, 2020. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, national, or immigrant who is in the country legally, though there is no similar requirement on the person who died.
According to FEMA, applicants also will need funeral expense documents such as receipts or the funeral home contract that include the applicant’s name (as the responsible person for the expense), the name of the person who died and the dates and the amounts of the funeral expenses. The agency does not reimburse pre-paid funeral plans or expenses paid with burial or funeral insurance, charitable contributions and other similar situations.
Callands, who said he has assisted with funerals for seven people who died of COVID-19, sees a few reasons why this aid could be especially helpful.
The COVID-19 pandemic was unexpected, he said, and hit people across all age groups, meaning that people weren't necessarily prepared to take on funeral expenses. Some people who lost jobs during the pandemic also lost life insurance that would have paid for funeral expenses, he said.
Worst of all, some families lost more than one person to COVID-19.
Callands said he worked with one family that lost both its elderly matriarch and patriarch to the disease.
"It was very traumatic on the family trying to plan two funerals at the same time," he said.
Details that a spouse might normally have handled fell to other family members.
"They had to kind of find things out and find their way," he said. "It was just very hard."
