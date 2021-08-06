WATCH NOW: Fire damages 115-year-old Greensboro church sanctuary, official says

GREENSBORO — A 115-year-old church suffered “significant damage” to its sanctuary after a malfunctioning air conditioning unit started a fire early Friday morning, according to the Guilford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Chief Derek Carson with Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department said crews responded about 3:20 a.m. to Celia Phelps United Methodist Church at 3709 Groometown Road after a passerby reported seeing flames at the church.

Firefighters arrived to find both the sanctuary and classroom building, which are joined by a covered breezeway, on fire. Crews had the flames under control within about an hour, but were on scene until about noon, Carson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nobody was inside the church at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze, according to Carson.

“Everybody is shook up,” Carson said, referring to church members and clergy.

Though there was “significant damage” to the sanctuary, crews did manage to salvage items and pieces from inside the 115-year-old structure, Carson said.

According to the Guilford County Fire Marshal’s Office, investigators determined the fire was a result of an unspecified malfunction in the air conditioning unit in the front foyer entryway.

The cause of the fire is being classified as accidental, the fire marshal’s office said.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.